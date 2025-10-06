Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank Ltd spurts 2.11%

Axis Bank Ltd spurts 2.11%

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1205.9, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.25% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.15% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1205.9, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 25018.1. The Sensex is at 81649.92, up 0.55%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 14.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55589.25, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 110.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1214.1, up 2.3% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 5.25% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.15% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 14.02 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

