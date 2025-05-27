Syrma SGS Technology incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Syrma Components

Syrma SGS Technology has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Syrma Components.

SCPL intends to carry on the business of manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards, manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems), manufacture of semiconductors and other components for electronic applications and manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, transformers (electronic) and similar components of other electronic components n.e.c..

