Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Syrma SGS Technology incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Syrma Components

Syrma SGS Technology incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Syrma Components

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Syrma SGS Technology has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Syrma Components.

SCPL intends to carry on the business of manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards, manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems), manufacture of semiconductors and other components for electronic applications and manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, transformers (electronic) and similar components of other electronic components n.e.c..

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Life Insurance Corporation of India recommends final dividend

Medi Assist Healthcare Services allots 15,556 equity shares

Lupin grants 7,337 stock options

Inox India secures approval of Heineken and ABinBev for manufacturing beverage kegs

HCL Technologies recognized as a SAP AppHaus Alliances Partner

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story