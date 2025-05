Lupin has granted 7,337 stock options on 27 May 2025. Please note that upon vesting, one stock option entitles the grantee to subscribe to one equity share of the Company of Rs 2.00 each. The vesting schedule of stock options will be 25%:25%:25%:25% over four years upon completion of one year from the date of grant.

