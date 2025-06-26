Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL (India) goes live with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

GAIL (India) goes live with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
GAIL (India) has successfully gone live with SAP S/4 HANA in a formal launch on 25 June 2025. GAIL becomes the first Maharatna PSU to achieve this milestone. Despite the complexities involved, the implementation and migration has been completed within the scheduled time of one year. Hosted on a robust and scalable cloud platform, this strategic migration involved a full transition from the company's legacy ECC system to the next-generation SAP S/4HANA Cloud, strengthening GAIL's IT foundation for future growth and innovation.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

