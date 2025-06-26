Sensex soars 1,000 pts, Nifty settles near 25,500; VIX slumps 2.87%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with major gains today, extending their winning streak to a third session, supported by firm Asian markets and sustained optimism over a potential Israel-Iran ceasefire.

Metal, oil & gas and financial services shares advanced while media, realty and IT shares declined. The Nifty settled around 25,550 mark.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, zoomed 1,000.36 points or 1.21% to 83,755.87. The Nifty 50 index rallied 304.25 points or 1.21% to 25,549.90. In three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex advanced 2.27% while the Nifty rose 2.31%.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.56% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.12%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,094 shares rose and 1,901 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 2.87% to 12.59. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Globe Civil Projects received bids for 87,06,80,528 shares as against 1,17,32,392 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Thursday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 74.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Thursday (26 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 67 and 71 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 10 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases received bids for 23,17,37,142 shares as against 1,51,08,983 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Thursday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 15.34 times. The issue opened for bidding Tuesday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Thursday (26 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 380 and 400 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Kalpataru received bids for 5,00,03,676 shares as against 2,28,26,516 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Thursday (25 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.19 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Thursday (26 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 387 and 414 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 38 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of HDB Financial Services received bids for 11,25,73,120 shares as against 13,04,42,855 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Thursday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.86 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (25 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (27 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 700 and 740 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sambhv Steel Tubes received bids for 7,11,79,108 shares as against 4,92,06,100 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Thursday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.45 times. The issue opened for bidding Wednesday (25 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (227 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 77 and 82 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 182 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Indogulf Cropsciences received bids for 44,29,755 shares as against 1,33,65,710 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Thursday (26 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.33 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Monday (30 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 105 and 111 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 135 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index added 2.31% to 9,544.45. The index jumped 3.62% in the five trading sessions. Hindustan Copper (up 5.02%), Steel Authority of India (up 4.47%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 3.75%), Jindal Stainless (up 3.15%) and Vedanta (up 3.1%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.79%), Tata Steel (up 2.71%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.69%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.26%) and NMDC (up 2.22%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight: OM Infra soared 3.12% after the company secured a turnkey contract from NHPC for hydro-mechanical works at India's largest power generation project, the 2880 MW Dibang Project in Arunachal Pradesh. Ask Automotive added 4% after its board approved entering into a joint venture with T.D. Holding GMBH (TDH) to manufacture, market, and sell sunroof control cables and helix cables for passenger vehicles through a joint venture company. KNR Constructions fell 2.34%. The company announced that its joint venture KNRCL-HCPL has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 4,800.57 crore for a major coal mining project in Jharkhand.

Aurionpro Solutions surged 5.40% after the company announced that it has won a contract for implementing its automated fare collection (AFC) system for the public transport system in Egypt. Brahmaputra Infrastructure advanced 3.34% after the company announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 16.94 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Cummins India rose 1.09% after the company announced the launch of its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Lupin shed 0.27%. The company has announced the launch of Prucalopride Tablets in the United States, following the recent approval of its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Global Markets: European stocks edged higher, while Asian shares ended mixed on Thursday, as investors weighed the Israel-Iran ceasefire, an upcoming U.S. tariff deadline, and fresh remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Late Monday, President Trump announced a multi-stage truce between the two nations, urging both sides to hold the line. By Wednesday, the ceasefire seemed to be sticking, just a day after both countries said they had wrapped up a 12-day aerial showdown. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed Iran is now "much further" from building a nuclear weapon post-strikes, downplaying intelligence that says the air raids merely bought a few extra months.

Trump, meanwhile, credited the swift U.S. military response for ending the skirmish and said he plans to push Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions during talks next week. Back in the U.S., shares ended Wednesday on a subdued note. The S&P 500 hovered near the flatline, closing at 6,092.16 as investors looked for clues on whether it could challenge its all-time high. The Nasdaq inched up 0.31%, while the Dow slipped 0.25%. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell wrapped up his Capitol Hill testimony, continuing to strike a cautious tone on inflation and trade. While he left the door open for future rate cuts if recent pressures prove short-lived, he avoided committing to any timeline, despite mounting pressure from President Trump.