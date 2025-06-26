Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heranba Organics commences commercial production at its Sarigam unit

Heranba Organics commences commercial production at its Sarigam unit

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Heranba Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Heranba Organics (HOPL) started commercial production at its Sarigam Unit, Phase-II situated at GIDC, Sarigam, Taluka- Umbergaon, District-Valsad, Gujarat (Sarigam Unit). This Sarigam Unit, Phase-II will produce fungicides & insecticides products.

Heranba expects Sarigam Unit, Phase-I & Phase-II to generate annual revenue of Rs. 375 to Rs. 475 crore. The Production Capacity and Capacity Utilisation of this Sarigam Unit will be 9000 MTPA (Max).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

