HCP Plastene Bulkpack consolidated net profit rises 581.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.45% to Rs 117.08 croreNet profit of HCP Plastene Bulkpack rose 581.82% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 48.45% to Rs 117.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales117.0878.87 48 OPM %6.416.12 -PBDT4.653.01 54 PBT2.951.12 163 NP1.500.22 582
