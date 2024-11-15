Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HCP Plastene Bulkpack consolidated net profit rises 581.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 48.45% to Rs 117.08 crore

Net profit of HCP Plastene Bulkpack rose 581.82% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 48.45% to Rs 117.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales117.0878.87 48 OPM %6.416.12 -PBDT4.653.01 54 PBT2.951.12 163 NP1.500.22 582

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

