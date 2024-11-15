HCP Plastene Bulkpack consolidated net profit rises 581.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.45% to Rs 117.08 crore

Net profit of HCP Plastene Bulkpack rose 581.82% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 48.45% to Rs 117.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.117.0878.876.416.124.653.012.951.121.500.22

