HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 19.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.34% to Rs 4266.10 crore

Net profit of HDB Financial Services declined 19.09% to Rs 530.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 656.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.34% to Rs 4266.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3666.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.58% to Rs 2175.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2460.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 16300.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14171.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

