HDFC AMC board to mull bonus share issue on October 15

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) said its board will consider issuing bonus equity shares at its upcoming meeting on 15 October 2025.
The proposal will be taken up alongside the approval of the companys unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025.
The bonus issue, if approved by the board, will also require shareholder approval before implementation.
HDFC AMC is the investment manager of HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country.
HDFC AMC's standalone net profit rose 23.83% to Rs 747.92 crore on 26.58% surge in total income to Rs 1,200.44 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Shares of HDFC AMC rose 0.78% to Rs 5519.70 on Friday, 10 October 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app