HDFC AMC board to mull bonus share issue on October 15

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) said its board will consider issuing bonus equity shares at its upcoming meeting on 15 October 2025.

The proposal will be taken up alongside the approval of the companys unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025.

The bonus issue, if approved by the board, will also require shareholder approval before implementation.

HDFC AMC is the investment manager of HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country.

HDFC AMC's standalone net profit rose 23.83% to Rs 747.92 crore on 26.58% surge in total income to Rs 1,200.44 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.