Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank receives RBI caution letter over 2009 KYC lapse

Axis Bank receives RBI caution letter over 2009 KYC lapse

Image
Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Axis Bank on Friday said it has received a "Letter of Caution" from the Reserve Bank of India's High-Level Committee for lapses related to KYC compliance in an account opened in 2009.

The caution follows a Calcutta High Court judgment dated September 11, 2025, in connection with MAT Nos. 781 and 894 of 2025.

The RBI panel noted that while opening an account in the name of a society in 2009, the bank failed to obtain certain mandatory documents as required under its KYC Master Circular on customer identification norms. However, considering that Axis Bank has since implemented corrective and system-level improvements, the regulator chose to issue only a caution rather than impose a penalty.

The central bank has advised Axis Bank to exercise extreme caution and diligence in adhering to KYC norms and ensuring full compliance in the future.

Axis Bank said it has already taken necessary corrective steps and does not expect any material impact on its financial or operational performance due to the letter.

Axis Bank is the third-largest private sector bank in India. As of 30th June 2025, the bank's distribution network comprised 5,879 domestic branches and 14,134 ATMs. The Banks Axis Virtual Centre is present across eight centres with over 1,825 Virtual Relationship Managers as on 30th June 2025.

Axis Bank reported a 3.79% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 5,806.14 crore on 6.91% increase in total income to Rs 38,321.57 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Axis Bank rose 1.08% to settle at Rs 1180.10 on Friday, 10 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quess Corp CFO Sushanth Pai resigns citing personal reasons

CAMS board approves 1:5 stock split

Advait Energy arm inks Rs 1,450-cr investment agreement with Govt of Gujarat

Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 117.22% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story