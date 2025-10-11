Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quess Corp CFO Sushanth Pai resigns citing personal reasons

Quess Corp CFO Sushanth Pai resigns citing personal reasons

Image
Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Quess Corp announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO), Sushanth Pai, citing personal reasons.

The company stated that Pai has decided to step down due to urgent family commitments following a recent bereavement.

His resignation will be effective from the close of business on 17 October 2025, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing.

As the development does not involve any appointment or reappointment, no further disclosures such as a brief profile or details of relationships between directors were applicable.

Quess Corp is engaged in the business of providing services in General Staffing, Professional Staffing, Overseas business and Digital platform business.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.5% to Rs 52.71 on 1.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,651.42 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Quess Corp added 3.20% to close at Rs 245.40 on Friday, 10 October 2025.

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

