Rodney Charles Beach makes strategic investment in MPS Interactive Systems

MPS Interactive Systems, a material subsidiary of MPS, announced a transformative investment by Rodney Charles Beach, the Founder of the Liberate Group of companies based in Australia. Beach is a widely recognized leader in learning and education technology, with over 30 years of pioneering experience in the industry. He is set to acquire equity shares in MPSi and will take on the role of President, leading the subsidiary through its ambitious global growth strategy.

This strategic investment and leadership appointment closely aligns with MPS Limited's vision to streamline and accelerate its corporate learning initiatives under cohesive, forward-thinking leadership. Rahul Arora, Chairman and CEO of MPS, shared his optimism: The corporate learning sector is one of our most dynamic growth areas, and Rod's strategic investment in MPSi significantly boosts our momentum. This collaboration brings unified strategic direction, efficient governance, and enhanced competitiveness on a global scale. We are excited to support Rod as he leads MPS Interactive Systems toward unparalleled global success.