Brightcom Group approved incorporation of Brightcom Defence

At board meeting held on 10 October 2025

The board of Brightcom Group at its meeting held on 10 October 2025 has approved the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary under the name Brightcom Defence, marking a major step in the company's diversification into defence and aerospace technologies.

The subsidiary will focus on AI-driven command, control and communication systems, decision-support platforms, and autonomous intelligence applications. It will be headquartered in Hyderabad and fully owned by Brightcom Group.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News