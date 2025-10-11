Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brightcom Group approved incorporation of Brightcom Defence

Brightcom Group approved incorporation of Brightcom Defence

Image
Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At board meeting held on 10 October 2025

The board of Brightcom Group at its meeting held on 10 October 2025 has approved the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary under the name Brightcom Defence, marking a major step in the company's diversification into defence and aerospace technologies.

The subsidiary will focus on AI-driven command, control and communication systems, decision-support platforms, and autonomous intelligence applications. It will be headquartered in Hyderabad and fully owned by Brightcom Group.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Axis Bank receives RBI caution letter over 2009 KYC lapse

Quess Corp CFO Sushanth Pai resigns citing personal reasons

CAMS board approves 1:5 stock split

Advait Energy arm inks Rs 1,450-cr investment agreement with Govt of Gujarat

Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story