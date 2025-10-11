Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CAMS board approves 1:5 stock split

CAMS board approves 1:5 stock split

Image
Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) on Friday said its board has approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5.

Each share of face value Rs 10 will be divided into five shares of Rs 2 each. The move is subject to shareholder approval through a postal ballot.

The company said the split will improve liquidity and make the stock more affordable for retail investors. It expects higher participation and a broader shareholder base after the split.

The authorised share capital will stay at Rs 51.25 crore. The number of shares will rise from 5.12 crore to 25.62 crore. The paid-up capital will remain unchanged at Rs 49.53 crore.

CAMS will announce the record date once shareholders approve the proposal. The process should be completed within two months.

CAMS is a financial infrastructure and service partner to the asset management industry and provides platform-based services to the BFSI segment. The Company is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of ~68% based on mutual fund average assets under management ("AAUM").

On a consolidated basis, CAMS' net profit rose 0.81% to Rs 109.09 crore while net sales rose 6.86% to Rs 354.15 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Shares of CAMS rose 0.80% to settle at Rs 3863 on Friday, 10 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

