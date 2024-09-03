HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 4379.5, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 78.55% in last one year as compared to a 29.5% rally in NIFTY and a 19.6% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4379.5, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25289.2. The Sensex is at 82597.24, up 0.05%.HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has gained around 8.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23727.55, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.87 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp