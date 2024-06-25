Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd spurts 2.26%, up for third straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd spurts 2.26%, up for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 4058.4, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 102.26% in last one year as compared to a 26.61% gain in NIFTY and a 20.09% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4058.4, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 23665.05. The Sensex is at 77846.62, up 0.65%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has added around 3.53% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23071.25, up 1.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4061.85, up 2.07% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up 102.26% in last one year as compared to a 26.61% gain in NIFTY and a 20.09% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 43.64 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 0.05%, rises for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd spurts 1.44%, gains for third straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Group receives RBI nod for investment in 6 Indian Banks

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 2.36%, rises for third straight session

Sensex, Nifty hits new life high; banking shares rally

Bosch Ltd rises for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd soars 0.76%, up for fifth straight session

Intellect Design gains on 7-yr deal from Canada-based firm

Jubilant Pharmova arm prepays term loan of Rs 626 crore

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story