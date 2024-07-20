Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 33.18% in the June 2024 quarter

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 33.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 59.37% to Rs 81546.20 crore

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 33.18% to Rs 16474.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12370.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 59.37% to Rs 81546.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51168.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income81546.2051168.14 59 OPM %39.0763.90 -PBDT22727.3716596.72 37 PBT22727.3716596.72 37 NP16474.8512370.38 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 results: Net profit up 79% at Rs 7,448 crore

Here's why BSE, NSE remained unaffected amid global Windows outage

1.1 mn excess deaths during Covid-19, 8 times more than govt figure: Study

Paswan backs caste census but says if made public, data will create divide

ONGC acquires Equior stake in Azerbaijan oilfields for $60 million

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story