Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sportking India standalone net profit rises 75.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sportking India standalone net profit rises 75.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.65% to Rs 634.05 crore

Net profit of Sportking India rose 75.08% to Rs 31.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 634.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 538.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales634.05538.92 18 OPM %11.649.24 -PBDT65.3644.64 46 PBT43.5424.38 79 NP31.8318.18 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 results: Net profit up 79% at Rs 7,448 crore

Here's why BSE, NSE remained unaffected amid global Windows outage

1.1 mn excess deaths during Covid-19, 8 times more than govt figure: Study

Paswan backs caste census but says if made public, data will create divide

ONGC acquires Equior stake in Azerbaijan oilfields for $60 million

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story