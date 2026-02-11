HDFC Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 927.15, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.64% in last one year as compared to a 12.51% rally in NIFTY and a 22.64% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 927.15, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25928.9. The Sensex is at 84179.58, down 0.11%.HDFC Bank Ltd has eased around 1.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60626.4, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 169.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 319.64 lakh shares in last one month.