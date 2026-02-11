Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd up for third straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 385.4, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.97% in last one year as compared to a 12.46% jump in NIFTY and a 27.39% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28173.2, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.36 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 387.1, up 1.72% on the day. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is down 6.97% in last one year as compared to a 12.46% jump in NIFTY and a 27.39% jump in the Nifty Auto index.