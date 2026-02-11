Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rises for third straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 133, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.1% in last one year as compared to a 12.46% jump in NIFTY and a 27.39% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 133, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25916. The Sensex is at 84177.45, down 0.11%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has gained around 15.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28173.2, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 425.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 166.97 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 133.71, up 2.91% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 55.1% in last one year as compared to a 12.46% jump in NIFTY and a 27.39% jump in the Nifty Auto index.