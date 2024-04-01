Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

HDFC Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1465.75, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.99% in last one year as compared to a 29.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.45% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1465.75, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 22464.8. The Sensex is at 74015.29, up 0.49%. HDFC Bank Ltd has risen around 2.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47124.6, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 248.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1477.75, up 1.14% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is down 8.99% in last one year as compared to a 29.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.45% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

