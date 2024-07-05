HDFC Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd and Medplus Health Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 July 2024.

HDFC Bank Ltd crashed 4.79% to Rs 1643.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd lost 3.61% to Rs 6863. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1201 shares in the past one month.

Orient Cement Ltd tumbled 3.33% to Rs 296.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd shed 3.33% to Rs 9565. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5208 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3457 shares in the past one month.

Medplus Health Services Ltd pared 3.12% to Rs 670.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3937 shares in the past one month.

