HDFC Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 936.95, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.HDFC Bank Ltd has lost around 5.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59686.5, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 282.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 187.84 lakh shares in last one month.