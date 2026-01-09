Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 936.95, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.11% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 21.68% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 936.95, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.HDFC Bank Ltd has lost around 5.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59686.5, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 282.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 187.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 940.75, down 1.04% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd jumped 13.11% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 21.68% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

