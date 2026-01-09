Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ravindra Energy receives solar power project of Rs 225 cr

Ravindra Energy receives solar power project of Rs 225 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
From Hubli Electricity Supply Company

Ravindra Energy (REL) has received 13 Letter of Awards (LOA) from 'Hubli Electricity Supply Company' (HESCOM) to establish, develop and operate an aggregate capacity of 62 MW(AC) Solar Power Generators (SPGs) project on the basis of Build Own & Operate (BOO) Solar Power Projects under HESCOM jurisdiction in Karnataka state.

The key highlights are as below:

1. 62 MW (AC) projects are spread across 13 (Thirteen) sub-stations of HESCOM.
2. HESCOM will enter into a 25 (Twenty-Five) years Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with REL.

The estimated project cost is approx. Rs 225 crore.

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

