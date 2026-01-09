Equity MF inflows dip 6% on month, SIP flows hit record Rs 31K in Dec-25

The Indian mutual fund industry witnessed a net outflow of Rs 66,591 crore in December 2025, data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed. Gross fund mobilisation was Rs 14.66 lakh crore, while repurchases and redemptions were higher at Rs 15.33 lakh crore, leading to the overall net outflow. The industry had 1,908 schemes and 26.12 crore investor folios as of December 31, 2025. Equity mutual fund (MF) inflows fell in December 2025, declining by 6.21% on month to Rs 28,054.06 crore. Net inflows into large-cap funds slipped by 4.4% to Rs 1,567.42 crore in December. However, systematic investment plans (SIPs) inflows hit a record Rs 31,002 crore, up 5.28% on month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News