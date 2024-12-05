HDFC Bank Ltd soars 0.27%, rises for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1865.2, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.58% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.28% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1865.2, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24596.05. The Sensex is at 81427.54, up 0.58%. HDFC Bank Ltd has risen around 6.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53266.9, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 258.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

