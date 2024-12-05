ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 0.7%, gains for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1325.3, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.1% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% jump in NIFTY and a 14.28% jump in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1325.3, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24596.05. The Sensex is at 81427.54, up 0.58%. ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 1.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53266.9, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1329.2, up 0.67% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 32.1% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% jump in NIFTY and a 14.28% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

