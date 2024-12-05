NSE SME Agarwal Toughened Glass India makes a robust debut

Shares of Agarwal Toughened Glass India were trading at Rs 141.75 on the NSE, a premium of 31.25% compared with the issue price of Rs 108.

The scrip was listed at Rs 135, a premium of 25% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% compared to its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 141.75 and a low of Rs 130. About 23.57 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Agarwal Toughened Glass' IPO was subscribed 9.25 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 November 2024 and it closed on 2 December 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 105 to Rs 108 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 41,49,600 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 63.94% from 95.16% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to purchase of machinery at its existing manufacturing unit, repayment of certain borrowings, to meet incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Agarwal Toughened Glass on 27 November 2024, raised Rs 17.82 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.50 lakh shares at Rs 108 per share to 7 anchor investors.

More From This Section

Agarwal Toughened Glass specializes in the production of toughened glass, a durable and safe glass type created through a specialized processing technique. They offer a wide range of thicknesses and sizes in various value-added forms, including laminated, frosted, tinted, reflective, clear, and double-glazed options. Toughened glass finds extensive use in diverse applications, such as shower doors, refrigerator trays, mobile screen protectors, bulletproof glass, cookware, architectural elements like doors and tables, and even in public spaces like hospitals, airports, and shopping centers. As of 30 September 2024, the company had 207 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 22.28 crore and net profit of Rs 4.53 crore for the period as of 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News