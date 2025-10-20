HDFC Bank rises after clocking nearly 11% growth in Q2 PAT; average deposits rise to Rs 27.10 lakh crore

HDFC Bank advanced 0.52% to Rs 1007.75 after the bank reported 10.8% rise in net profit to Rs 18,640 crore on a 10.3% increase in net revenue to Rs 45,900 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 grew by 4.8% to 31,550 crore from Rs 30,110 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Core net interest margin was at 3.27% on total assets, reflecting assets repricing faster than deposits, as against 3.35% for the prior quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 were Rs 17,980 crore, as against Rs 16,890 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The cost-to-income ratio for the quarter was at 39.2%.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 were Rs 3500 crore, up 29.6% YoY. The total credit cost ratio was at 0.51% for the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 FY26 was at Rs 24,423 crore, up 11% YoY. Gross non-performing assets were at 1.24% of gross advances as on 30 September 2025, as against 1.40% as on 30 June 30, 2025, and 1.36% as on 30 September 2024. Net non-performing assets were at 0.42% of net advances as on 30 September 2025, as against 0.47% as on 30 June 30, 2025, and 0.41% as on 30 September 2024.

Total balance sheet size as of 30 September 2025 was Rs 40,03,000 crore as against Rs 36,88,100 crore as of 30 September 2024. The bank's average deposits were Rs 27,10,500 crore for the September 2025 quarter, a growth of 15.1% over Rs 23,54,000 crore for the September 2024 quarter, and 2.0% over Rs 26,57,600 crore for the June 2025 quarter. The bank's average CASA deposits were Rs 8,77,000 crore for the September 2025 quarter, a growth of 8.5% over Rs 8,08,400 crore for the September 2024 quarter, and 1.9% over Rs 8,60,400 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Gross advances were at Rs 27,69,200 crore as of 30 September 2025, an increase of 9.9% over 30 September 2024. Advances under management grew by 8.9% over 30 September 2024. Retail loans grew by 7.4%, small and mid-market enterprises loans grew by 17.0% and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 6.4%. Overseas advances constituted 1.8% of total advances.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 20.0% as on 30 September 2025 (19.8% as on 30 September 2024) as against a regulatory requirement of 11.9%. Tier 1 CAR was at 17.9% and common equity tier-1 capital ratio was at 17.5% as of 30 September 2025. Risk-weighted assets were at Rs 27,84,100 crore. HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender. As of 30 September 2025, the bank's distribution network was at 9,545 branches and 21,417 ATMs across 4,156 cities / towns. In addition, the bank has 15,253 business correspondents, which are primarily manned by common service centres (CSC).