eClerx Services jumps on buyback plan

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
eClerx Services surged 5.14% to Rs 4,274.45 after the company announced that its board will consider a buyback of equity shares on 24 October 2025.

The company also said it will announce its second-quarter results for FY26 on 24 October 2025, followed by an earnings call on 27 October 2025.

The promoters held 53.81% stake in the company as on September 2025.

eClerx provides business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure and technology companies.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of eClerx Services rose 26.94% to Rs 141.68 crore while net sales rose 19.52% to Rs 934.56 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

