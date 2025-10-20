Indices opens higher; breadth strong

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,890 level. Oil & gas, PSU bank and private bank shares advanced, while metal, healthcare and realty stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 557.14 points or 0.67% to 84,511.37. The Nifty 50 index surged 182.35 points or 0.70% to 25,890.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.39% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.06%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,893 shares rose and 1,216 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 308.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,526.61 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 October 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Reliance Industries advanced 2.69% after the company reported a 9.54% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 18,165 crore on a 9.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 258,898 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. IRCON International rose 0.21%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 360 crore from Petronet LNG for civil works in Gujarat.

Crisil added 1.40%. The company has posted a 12.6% rise in net profit to Rs 193.1 crore on a 12.2% rise in income from operations to Rs 911.2 crore in Q3 2025 as compared with Q3 2024. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper gained 0.12% to 6.514 from the previous close of 6.503. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.8850 compared with its close of 88.0200 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement gained 0.98% to Rs 128,553.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.07% to 98.22. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.20% to 4.018. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement lost 17 cents or 0.28% to $61.12 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian markets traded higher on Monday as investors awaited a series of key economic releases from China. Chinas economy expanded slightly above expectations in the third quarter of 2025, though growth continued to moderate amid ongoing disinflationary pressures and persistent U.S. trade tensions. Official data released Monday showed that gross domestic product grew 4.8% year-on-year in the three months to September 30 just above market estimates of 4.7%, but slower than the 5.2% growth recorded in the previous quarter.