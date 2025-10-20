Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 12,359 crore

ICICI Bank Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 12,359 crore

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
ICICI Bank's standalone net profit rose 5.21% to Rs 12,358.89 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 11,745.88 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Total income increased 3.39% year on year (YoY) to Rs 49,333.49 crore in Q2 FY26.

The banks profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 16,383.85 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 5.76% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 7.4% YoY to Rs 21,529 crore in Q2 FY26. Net interest margin (NIM) was 4.30% in Q2 FY26, compared to 4.27% in Q2 FY25.

The bank's provisions (excluding provision for tax) slipped 25.87% to Rs 914 crore Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,233 crore registered in the same period a year ago.

Total period-end deposits grew by 7.7% year-on-year to Rs 16,12,825 crore as on 30 September 2025.

Total advances increased by 10.3% YoY to Rs 14,08,456 crore as on 30 September 2025.

The banks non-interest income, excluding treasury, increased by 13.2% year-on-year to Rs 7,356 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 6,496 crore in Q2 FY25.

The retail loan portfolio grew by 6.6% year-on-year and comprised 52.1% of the total loan portfolio at 30 September 2025. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 42.9% of the total portfolio at 30 September 2025.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 23,849.66 crore as on 30 September 2025, down 12.06% as against Rs 27,121.15 crore as on 30 September 2024.

The gross NPA ratio reduced to 1.58% as on 30 September 2025, compared to 1.97% as on 30 September 2024. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.39% as on 30 September 2025, as against 0.42% as on 30 September 2024.

The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) on non-performing loans was 75% at 30 September 2025.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio at 30 September 2025 was 17% and CET-1 ratio was 16.35% compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 8.20% respectively.

The banks fees income grew by 10.1% year-on-year to Rs 6,491 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 5,894 crore in Q2 FY25. Fees from retail, rural and business banking customers constituted about 78% of total fees in Q2 FY26.

On half year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 10.18% to Rs 25,127.10 crore on 7.54% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 100,785.30 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

ICICI Bank is the second-largest private sector bank in India offering a diversified portfolio of financial products and services to retail, SME and corporate customers. The Bank has an extensive network of branches, ATMs and other touch-points. The ICICI group has presence in businesses like life and general insurance, housing finance, primary dealership, etc, through its subsidiaries and associates.

Shares of ICICI Bank fell 1.87% to Rs 1,409.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

