HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 596.65, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23159.6. The Sensex is at 76522.73, up 0.25%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has eased around 6.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22400.45, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 76.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

