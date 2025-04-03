Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MAN Industries announces inclusion in Qatar Energy LNG's approved vendor list

MAN Industries announces inclusion in Qatar Energy LNG's approved vendor list

Image
Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

MAN Industries (India) announced its inclusion in Qatar Energy LNG's approved vendor list. This significant milestone marks a key achievement in the company's growth journey, underscoring its commitment to delivering high-quality products and services to the global energy sector.

Qatar Energy LNG, formerly known as Qatargas, is world's largest producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with an annual production capacity of 77 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), playing a crucial role in Qatar's energy export strategy. Qatar is renowned for its vast natural gas reserves, particularly in the North Field, the world's largest non-associated gas field.

With this inclusion, MAN Industries (India) Limited is now recognized as a trusted partner for supplying line pipes to the critical energy sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 23,300; auto shares slide

IDFC First Bank gains after total biz climbs 23% YoY to Rs 4.84 lakh cr

Paytm joins hands with GHMC to simplify property tax collection

GE Power spurts on bagging Rs 38 crore order from NTPC

IDBI Bank rises as Q4 total business grow 13% YoY

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story