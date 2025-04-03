MAN Industries announces inclusion in Qatar Energy LNG's approved vendor list

MAN Industries (India) announced its inclusion in Qatar Energy LNG's approved vendor list. This significant milestone marks a key achievement in the company's growth journey, underscoring its commitment to delivering high-quality products and services to the global energy sector.

Qatar Energy LNG, formerly known as Qatargas, is world's largest producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with an annual production capacity of 77 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), playing a crucial role in Qatar's energy export strategy. Qatar is renowned for its vast natural gas reserves, particularly in the North Field, the world's largest non-associated gas field.

With this inclusion, MAN Industries (India) Limited is now recognized as a trusted partner for supplying line pipes to the critical energy sector.

