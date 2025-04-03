IDFC First Bank gains after total biz climbs 23% YoY to Rs 4.84 lakh cr

IDFC First Bank advanced 3.32% to Rs 59.14 after the bank's total business (loans & advances and customer deposits) jumped 22.72% from Rs 4,84,394 crore as of 31 March 2025 to Rs 3,94,718 crore as of 31 March 2024.

The bank's loans & advances increased by 20.3% to Rs 241,848 crore as of 31 March 2025, up from Rs 200,965 crore as of 31 March 2024.

Customer deposits stood at 242,546 crore as of 31 March 2025, up 25.2% from Rs 193,753 crore as of 31 March 2024.

CASA deposits jumped 24.8% to 118,260 crore as of 31 March 2025, as against 94,768 crore as of 31 March 2024. The CASA ratio stood at 46.9% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 47.2% as of 31 March 2024 and 47.7% as of 31 December 2024.

Credit-deposit (CD) ratio stood at 93.8% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 98.4% as of 31 March 2024 and 95.7% as of 31 December 2024.

IDFC Bank is a universal bank, offering financial solutions through its nationwide branches, Internet, and mobile. The bank provides customized financial solutions to corporations, individuals, small and micro enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, financial institutions, and the government.

The banks standalone net profit declined 52.6% to Rs 339.43 crore despite a 18.4% jump in total income to Rs 11,122.87 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

