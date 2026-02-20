Associate Sponsors

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.03%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 1:32 PM IST
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 733.4, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.75% in last one year as compared to a 12.33% gain in NIFTY and a 21.8% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 733.4, up 0.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 25606.8. The Sensex is at 82934.9, up 0.53%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 1.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28069.5, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 731.15, down 0.25% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 17.75% in last one year as compared to a 12.33% gain in NIFTY and a 21.8% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 83.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

