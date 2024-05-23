Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit declines 50.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit declines 50.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 168.53 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Electric Company declined 50.23% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 168.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.70% to Rs 14.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.70% to Rs 557.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 473.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales168.53145.05 16 557.35473.55 18 OPM %6.4911.56 -6.607.67 - PBDT6.6812.18 -45 19.1036.08 -47 PBT5.4210.89 -50 14.0831.08 -55 NP5.4210.89 -50 14.0831.08 -55

