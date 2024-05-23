Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 23.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.16% to Rs 263.05 crore

Net profit of Saregama India rose 23.06% to Rs 53.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.16% to Rs 263.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 203.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.61% to Rs 197.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 803.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 736.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

