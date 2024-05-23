Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 23.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 23.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 29.16% to Rs 263.05 crore

Net profit of Saregama India rose 23.06% to Rs 53.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.16% to Rs 263.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 203.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.61% to Rs 197.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 803.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 736.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales263.05203.66 29 803.00736.62 9 OPM %26.6224.15 -30.7030.00 - PBDT87.6364.77 35 306.97268.90 14 PBT76.0358.27 30 270.79248.08 9 NP53.8043.72 23 197.59185.34 7

First Published: May 23 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

