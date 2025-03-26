Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Healthcare index falling 525.26 points or 1.25% at 41470.55 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 4.97%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 4.95%),FDC Ltd (down 4.15%),Kopran Ltd (down 3.79%),Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 3.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 3.51%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 3.33%), Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (down 3.32%), GPT Healthcare Ltd (down 3.19%), and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.15%).

On the other hand, Windlas Biotech Ltd (up 7.19%), Supriya Lifescience Ltd (up 2.4%), and Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (up 1.78%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 512.18 or 1.09% at 46558.22.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 41.24 points or 0.28% at 14481.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 151.8 points or 0.64% at 23516.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 614.19 points or 0.79% at 77403.

On BSE,1072 shares were trading in green, 2894 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

