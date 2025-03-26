Eicher Motors Ltd spurts 0.4%, up for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 5453.2, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.33% in last one year as compared to a 6.78% jump in NIFTY and a 3.6% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5453.2, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 23624.2. The Sensex is at 77780.54, down 0.3%. Eicher Motors Ltd has gained around 10.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21737.6, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5443.75, up 0.3% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 39.33% in last one year as compared to a 6.78% jump in NIFTY and a 3.6% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 35.96 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

