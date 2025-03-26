Muthoot Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2321, down 1.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 57.02% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% rally in NIFTY and a 19.43% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2321, down 1.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 23545. The Sensex is at 77516.13, down 0.64%.Muthoot Finance Ltd has added around 5.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25086, down 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2324.6, down 0.93% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 19.84 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

