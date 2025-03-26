Trent jumps as Westside expands with new stores in Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Chennai

Trent surged 3.33% to Rs 5357.50 after the company announced the expansion of its Westside retail chain with new store openings in Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Chennai.

With these additions, Westside's total store count has reached 244, reinforcing its strong presence in India's fashion retail market.

Westside, a key player in Trents portfolio and part of the Tata Group, has inaugurated its latest outlets across three major cities. The newly opened Chennai store, located at Vikas Platina in Chengalpet District, spans 26,000 sq. ft., offering a comprehensive range of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home dor.

The Jaipur store, situated in Pratap Nagar, covers 25,602 sq. ft., while the Jodhpur outlet at Sardarpura VCL Constellation is the largest of the three, with a total area of 31,641 sq. ft. Each of these locations is designed to enhance the shopping experience by providing a one-stop destination for customers seeking stylish and affordable fashion.

Trent, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, operates several retail brands, with Westside leading as one of India's premier fashion chains. The companys other major retail ventures include Zudio, a value fashion brand catering to price-conscious consumers, Trent Hypermarket under the Star banner, which focuses on grocery and daily essentials, and Samoh, a high-end occasion wear brand.

On a consolidated basis, Trent has reported 34% rise in net profit to Rs 496.54 crore on a 34.33% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,656.56 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

