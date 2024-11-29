Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 411.24 points or 0.96% at 43199.63 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 6.42%), Piramal Pharma Ltd (up 5.82%),Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 2.36%),Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (up 2.16%),Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 2.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 2.08%), Cipla Ltd (up 2%), Innova Captab Ltd (up 1.91%), Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 1.86%), and Alkem Laboratories Ltd (up 1.85%).

On the other hand, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.61%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 1.46%), and Kopran Ltd (down 1.43%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 24.46 or 0.04% at 54758.12.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 3.94 points or 0.02% at 15812.67.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.95 points or 0.37% at 24003.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 315.47 points or 0.4% at 79359.21.

On BSE,1850 shares were trading in green, 1220 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

