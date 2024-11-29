Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oberoi Realty Ltd Slides 1.91%

Oberoi Realty Ltd Slides 1.91%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 2.8% over last one month compared to 1.93% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.93% drop in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd fell 1.91% today to trade at Rs 1982.4. The BSE Realty index is down 0.37% to quote at 7976.9. The index is up 1.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 1.67% and DLF Ltd lost 0.71% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 41.01 % over last one year compared to the 18.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 2.8% over last one month compared to 1.93% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.93% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3283 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15529 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2089 on 07 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1268 on 24 Jan 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news today: Supreme Court to hear Sambhal mosque dispute today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 300 pts, Nifty atop 24,000; Adani, Healthcare shares rally

Dr. Reddy's up 2% on launching Toripalimab to treat nasopharyngeal cancer

Depression over Bay of Bengal to cross TN-Puducherry coast on Nov 30: IMD

Trump's former advisor warns Bangladesh on atrocities against minorities

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story