Oberoi Realty Ltd Slides 1.91%

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 2.8% over last one month compared to 1.93% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.93% drop in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd fell 1.91% today to trade at Rs 1982.4. The BSE Realty index is down 0.37% to quote at 7976.9. The index is up 1.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 1.67% and DLF Ltd lost 0.71% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 41.01 % over last one year compared to the 18.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 2.8% over last one month compared to 1.93% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.93% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3283 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15529 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2089 on 07 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1268 on 24 Jan 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News