IL&FS Eng bags order worth Rs 303-cr from Ceigall India

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company informed that it has secured a project worth Rs 302.82 crore for Bhubaneswar Metro Phase-I from Ceigall India.

Shares of Ceigall India fell 1.81% to currently trade at Rs 342.20 on the BSE.

The company has been retained to part design and construct elevated vistas from 15,095.24 m to 26,052.77 m, including ramps for depot entry and restoration works within the barricade of Bhubaneswar Metro Phase-I MRTS on a back-to-back basis through a subcontract agreement, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The said order is worth Rs 302.82 crore, and the completion and operation period will be 18 months.

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co. construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, oil & gas infrastructure, railway infrastructure, power plants, power transmission & distribution lines, including rural electrification, and development of ports.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway over bridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.

