Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Utilities index rising 8.03 points or 0.15% at 5409.69 at 09:33 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.49%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 4.46%),K.P. Energy Ltd (up 2.78%),Adani Power Ltd (up 0.65%),NHPC Ltd (up 0.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 0.6%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 0.2%), NLC India Ltd (up 0.19%), CESC Ltd (up 0.11%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.03%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 3.47%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 1.56%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.45%) moved lower.

At 09:33 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 240.01 or 0.44% at 54808.11.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 39.9 points or 0.25% at 15858.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.35 points or 0.37% at 23726.05078125.

The BSE Sensex index was down 274.54 points or 0.35% at 78424.53.

On BSE,1335 shares were trading in green, 1941 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

