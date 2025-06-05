Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 310.52 points or 0.73% at 42983.56 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 5.51%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 4.08%),Orchid Pharma Ltd (up 2.83%),Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 2.51%),Indegene Ltd (up 2.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 2.4%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.3%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 2.16%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 2.1%), and Cohance Lifesciences Ltd (up 2.07%).

On the other hand, Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 2.15%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 1.56%), and Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (down 1.13%) turned lower.