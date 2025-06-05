Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 310.52 points or 0.73% at 42983.56 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 5.51%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 4.08%),Orchid Pharma Ltd (up 2.83%),Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 2.51%),Indegene Ltd (up 2.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 2.4%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.3%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 2.16%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 2.1%), and Cohance Lifesciences Ltd (up 2.07%).

On the other hand, Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 2.15%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 1.56%), and Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (down 1.13%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 283.9 or 0.54% at 53152.75.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 46.54 points or 0.29% at 15893.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.95 points or 0.52% at 24747.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 426.28 points or 0.53% at 81424.53.

On BSE,2247 shares were trading in green, 861 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

