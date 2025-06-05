Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 310.52 points or 0.73% at 42983.56 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 5.51%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 4.08%),Orchid Pharma Ltd (up 2.83%),Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 2.51%),Indegene Ltd (up 2.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 2.4%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.3%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 2.16%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 2.1%), and Cohance Lifesciences Ltd (up 2.07%).
On the other hand, Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 2.15%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 1.56%), and Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (down 1.13%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 283.9 or 0.54% at 53152.75.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 46.54 points or 0.29% at 15893.98.
The Nifty 50 index was up 126.95 points or 0.52% at 24747.15.
The BSE Sensex index was up 426.28 points or 0.53% at 81424.53.
On BSE,2247 shares were trading in green, 861 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app