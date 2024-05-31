Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks slide

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 259.55 points or 0.74% at 34824.65 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 10.83%), Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 6.32%),Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 3.91%),Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 3.64%),FDC Ltd (down 3.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 2.99%), Tarsons Products Ltd (down 2.93%), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (down 2.52%), Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.5%), and Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (down 2.38%).

On the other hand, Supriya Lifescience Ltd (up 6.04%), Medicamen Biotech Ltd (up 5.69%), and Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd (up 5.53%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 296.6 or 0.4% at 74182.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.75 points or 0.36% at 22570.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 326.04 points or 0.7% at 47234.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.19 points or 0.24% at 14560.89.

On BSE,1817 shares were trading in green, 1962 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

