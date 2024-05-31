V2 Retail reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.05% to Rs 296.04 crore

Net profit of V2 Retail reported to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.05% to Rs 296.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 27.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.84% to Rs 1164.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 838.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

296.04193.431164.73838.8810.617.3612.6910.0119.527.01108.0950.100.05-10.3231.37-16.953.60-7.7127.81-12.82

